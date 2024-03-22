Car tramples fasting people in Makkah at Iftar; one die, 21 hurt

Investigation into the incident was underway

Published On: Fri, 22 Mar 2024 11:18:42 PKT

Makkah (Web Desk) – The driver of an over-speeding car lost control of his vehicle and trampled fasting people sitting outside a mosque in Makkah for iftar, killing one and injuring 21 others.

Arab media said the accident happened shortly before the call to prayer for Maghrib when the fasting people were sitting outside the mosque to end their fast.

After the incident, the civil defence and Red Crescent rescue volunteers rushed to the scene and immediately provided medical aid to the injured.

The seriously injured were shifted to the hospital through ambulances.

Arab media reported that relevant institutions were conducting further investigations regarding the accident.

