Iftar Timings Mar 22 - Ramazan 11
Lahore
LHR
06:17 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:45 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:23 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:29 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:47 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Car tramples fasting people in Makkah at Iftar; one die, 21 hurt

Car tramples fasting people in Makkah at Iftar; one die, 21 hurt

World

Investigation into the incident was underway

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

Makkah (Web Desk) – The driver of an over-speeding car lost control of his vehicle and trampled fasting people sitting outside a mosque in Makkah for iftar, killing one and injuring 21 others.

Arab media said the accident happened shortly before the call to prayer for Maghrib when the fasting people were sitting outside the mosque to end their fast.

After the incident, the civil defence and Red Crescent rescue volunteers rushed to the scene and immediately provided medical aid to the injured.

The seriously injured were shifted to the hospital through ambulances.

Arab media reported that relevant institutions were conducting further investigations regarding the accident.
 

Related Topics
International



Advertisement

Related News