Thailand detains two New Zealand tourists for assaulting police officer

World

A photograph released by the police on Sunday showed a man pushing a traffic policeman to the ground

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Two tourists from New Zealand were being held in prison in Thailand for allegedly assaulting a police officer on the resort island of Phuket, Thai authorities said.

An investigation was underway over allegations of assault against Hamish Art Day, 36, and Oscar Matson Day, 34, for attacking an officer and attempting to steal his firearm, a police statement said late on Sunday.

Police officer Somsak Noo-iad had stopped the two Kiwis for reckless driving before they assaulted him as he tried to take photos and evidence, snatching his phone and firearm, the statement said.

A photograph released by the police on Sunday showed a man pushing a traffic policeman to the ground while another man looked on.

Their visas will be revoked and they will be banned from entering Thailand again after the investigation concludes, the statement said.

The two men and their lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment. 

