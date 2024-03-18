Iftar Timings Mar 18 - Ramazan 7
Lahore
LHR
06:14 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:44 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:20 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:26 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:44 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Nine arrested after Paris suburban police station attacked

Nine arrested after Paris suburban police station attacked

World

The clashes occurred following the death of a youth who had failed to stop motorbike at police order

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

PARIS (Reuters) – Nine people were arrested after a police station in the Paris suburb of La Courneuve was attacked late on Sunday evening following clashes between youths and police forces, the head of the Paris police said on Monday.

The clashes occurred following the death last week of a youth who had failed to stop his motorbike after police had ordered him to do so.

"There were nine arrests, which is not insignificant," Laurent Nunez told TF1 television on Monday.

"Police reinforcements quickly restored order and security," he added.

Security issues are of paramount importance for French authorities with the Paris Olympics due to start on July 26. Some Paris Olympics sites were vandalised during rioting in the summer of 2023 which was triggered by the fatal shooting of a teenager of North African descent by police. 

Related Topics
International



Advertisement

Related News