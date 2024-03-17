Israel likely to hold ceasefire talks with Hamas amid plans of assault on Rafah

World World Israel likely to hold ceasefire talks with Hamas amid plans of assault on Rafah

They are expected to resume ceasefire talks today in Qatar

Follow on Published On: Sun, 17 Mar 2024 07:58:11 PKT

(Web Desk) - Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, both sides were expected to resume ceasefire talks on Sunday (today) in Qatar.

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he approved military plans to attack Rafah, the southernmost town in Gaza where about 1.4 million displaced Palestinians — more than half the enclave's population — are sheltering.

Many fled to Rafah when Israel attacked Gaza following the October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people and left another 250 hostages. The Gaza Health Ministry said at least 31,553 Palestinians have been killed in the war.

Israel was preparing to send a delegation to Qatar for new ceasefire talks on a hostage deal with Hamas. This comes as the main United Nations aid agency operating in Gaza on Saturday said that acute malnutrition was accelerating in the north of the Palestinian enclave. Hamas has also presented a new proposal for a ceasefire with an exchange of hostages and prisoners.

According to news agency Reuters, the delegation would be led by the head of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, David Barnea, with Netanyahu seeking to convene his security cabinet to discuss the proposal before the talks start.

Netanyahu's office has said the latest Hamas offer was still based on "unrealistic demands."

