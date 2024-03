A Russian missile strike kills at least 14 people in southern Ukraine

Fri, 15 Mar 2024

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile strike on Odesa in southern Ukraine on Friday killed at least 14 people and injured 46 others, local officials said.

A first missile struck houses and when emergency crews arrived at the scene a second missile landed, authorities said