Crecent moon sighted, Ramzan begins tomorrow in KSA, UAE

(Web Desk) - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's (KSA) moon sighting committee has announced that the first fast of Ramazan will fall on Monday, March 11.

So, Taraweeh will start on Sunday following Isha prayers.

The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan 1445 AH, has been sighted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening, it was reported.

Therefore, Sunday was the last and 29th day of Shaban 1445 Hijri.

The astronomical observatories and forecasting committees in various regions of the Kingdom looked for the new moon.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar has also announced that Monday will be the first day of Ramzan 2024.


 




