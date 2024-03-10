UN chief, in Ramazan message, voices solidarity with besieged Gazans suffering 'horrors'

UNITED NATIONS (APP) – United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday expressed “solidarity and support” to the people of Gaza who are undergoing extreme suffering under relentless Israeli bombardments for the past five months.

In a video message marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramazan he said “I wish to express a special message of solidarity and support to all those suffering from the horrors in Gaza.”

The UN chief also extended “warmest wishes” to millions of Muslims around the world on the auspicious occasion.

“In these trying times, the spirit of Ramazan is a beacon of hope, a reminder of our shared humanity,” he noted.

“Ramazan embodies the values of peace, resilience, and generosity. It is a period of reflection and prayer, an opportunity to come together and uplift each other,” said the UN chief.

“Sadly, many will mark this month while facing conflict, displacement, and fear. My thoughts and heart are with them.”

The UN chief added: “Let us all be inspired: to heal divisions; to support those in need; and to work as one for the safety and dignity of every member of the human family.

“May this holy month bring peace and guide us towards a more just and compassionate world.”