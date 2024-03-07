Long-sought Red Army Faction militant appears in court

Thu, 07 Mar 2024

KARLSRUHE, Germany (Reuters) - Daniela Klette, a member of Germany's notorious Red Army Fraction (RAF) militant group who was arrested last week, made an initial appearance on Thursday at the country's Federal Court of Justice, a spokesperson for the Attorney General said.

Klette was detained in Berlin after three decades on the run, and is facing charges of armed robbery and at least one attempted murder committed between 1999 and 2016.

A woman was seen being escorted out of a blue federal police helicopter in Karlsruhe, the city in south Germany where the country's federal prosecutor sits and the court is located. A spokesperson later confirmed that Klette appeared in front of a judge but did not give details.

The RAF, which arose out of the student protests of the late 1960s, was suspected of killing 34 people between 1972 and 1991. The group formally disbanded in 1998 with many members slipping back into ordinary lives.

Police are still searching for two other members of the so-called third generation of the group, Ernst-Volker Staub and Burkhard Garweg. Both men are wanted for the same charges as Klette.