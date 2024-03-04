ICC judges allow in absentia hearings for charges against Ugandan warlord
THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday ruled that prosecutors can bring a hearing on charges against fugitive Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony in his absence on Oct. 15.
Kony, the founder and leader of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), is the ICC's longest-standing fugitive. An arrest warrant was issued against him in 2005 for 33 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity.