ICC judges allow in absentia hearings for charges against Ugandan warlord

Follow on Published On: Mon, 04 Mar 2024 20:05:38 PKT

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday ruled that prosecutors can bring a hearing on charges against fugitive Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony in his absence on Oct. 15.

Kony, the founder and leader of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), is the ICC's longest-standing fugitive. An arrest warrant was issued against him in 2005 for 33 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity.