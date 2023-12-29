Iran says it executes four 'saboteurs' linked to Israel's Mossad

"Four members of sabotage team associated with Zionist regime were executed after legal procedures"

TEHRAN (Reuters) – Iran executed four "saboteurs" linked to Israel's Mossad intelligence service, the Mizan news agency affiliated to the judiciary said on Friday.

"Four members of a sabotage team associated with the Zionist regime, who had committed extensive actions against the country's security under the guidance of Mossad officers, were executed this morning following legal procedures," it said.