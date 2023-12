Situation still too dangerous to pass Suez Canal

BERLIN (Reuters) - Hapag Lloyd (HLAG.DE) still considers the situation too dangerous to pass through the Suez Canal, a spokesperson for the German container shipper said on Wednesday, adding that it would continue to reroute its vessels via the Cape of Good Hope.

"We continuously assess the situation and plan a next review on Friday," the spokesperson said.