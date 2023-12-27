Houthi rebels claim responsibility for Red Sea container ship attack

The Huthis have since October attacked commercial vessels in the Red Sea

Sanaa (AFP) - Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militia claimed responsibility for a missile attack on Tuesday on a container ship in the Red Sea, and for an attempt to attack Israel with drones.

The Houthis, who control much of Yemen including the capital, have since October attacked commercial vessels in the Red Sea that they say have Israeli links or are sailing to Israel, in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The reported incidents come a week after the United States announced a multinational maritime security initiative in the Red Sea in response to attacks on vessels by Yemen's Houthis.