Blast near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, all staff unharmed

World World Blast near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, all staff unharmed

Blast near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, all staff unharmed

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 26 Dec 2023 19:53:53 PKT

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A blast occurred near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday evening and all staff were unharmed following the explosion, government authorities said.

"We can confirm that around 5:20 there was a blast at close proximity to the embassy," Israeli Embassy spokesperson Guy Nir told Reuters.

Israel's foreign ministry said all staff were unharmed following the blast and Israeli authorities were cooperating with their Indian counterparts to investigate the cause of the explosion.