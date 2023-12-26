Niger suspends cooperation with international Francophone body

Published On: Tue, 26 Dec 2023

(AFP) - In a new move to cut all contact with France, Niger's junta cut cords with one more French-led organisation.

The 88-member body defending the French language "has always been used by France as an instrument to defend French interests", said a spokesperson for Niger's junta on national television late on Sunday.

The OIF had already suspended most cooperation with Niger last week because of the coup but said it would maintain those programmes "directly benefiting civilian populations, and those contributing to the restoration of democracy".

The organisation's stated mission is to promote the French language, support peace and democracy, and encourage education and development in Francophone countries around the world, many of which are former French colonies.

"The government of Niger calls on the African people to decolonise their minds and promote their national languages by the ideas of the founding fathers of Pan-Africanism," said the junta's statement.

The junta said in a separate statement on Sunday that it had not yet decided how long it would hold on to power, but that the length of the transition would be determined after an inclusive national dialogue. It did not say when the dialogue would take place.

The junta seized power in Niger in July in a coup, which was strongly condemned by France and other of their Western allies.

It soon demanded the departure of French troops, which had been helping to fight a decade-old Islamist insurgency in the West African country.