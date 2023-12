Azerbaijan expels two French diplomats

World World Azerbaijan expels two French diplomats

They were expelled over conduct that is not compatible with their diplomatic status

Follow on Published On: Tue, 26 Dec 2023 17:24:02 PKT

BAKU (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's foreign ministry has declared two employees of France's embassy persona non grata over "conduct that is not compatible with their diplomatic status", it said on Tuesday.

The ministry said it had summoned the French ambassador to complain, without providing any details of the incident which prompted the move.