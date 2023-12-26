Ukraine carries out air assault on Crimea's port of Feodosia

World World Ukraine carries out air assault on Crimea's port of Feodosia

The commander of Ukraine's air force said a major Russian Navy vessel was destroyed in the attack

Follow on Published On: Tue, 26 Dec 2023 09:37:13 PKT

(Reuters) - Ukraine carried out an air attack on Feodosia in Crimea, Ukraine's air force commander said on Tuesday, after the Russian-installed governor of the Crimea said that the assault sparked a fire in the town's port area.

The commander of Ukraine's air force, Mykola Oleshchuk, said on the Telegram messaging app, without providing evidence, that the attack destroyed a major Russian Navy vessel, the landing Novocherkask ship.

"And the fleet in Russia is getting smaller and smaller! Thanks to the Air Force pilots and everyone involved for the filigree work!" said Oleshchuk.

The report could not be independently verified and there was no immediate comment from Russia.

Both Russia and Ukraine have often exaggerated the losses they claim to have inflicted upon each other in the 22-month long war, while underestimated their own casualty and equipment losses.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed governor of Crimea, said only that the Ukrainian attack resulted in a fire in the town's port area that was promptly contained.

"All relevant emergency services are on site," Aksyonov said on the Telegram. "Residents of several houses will be evacuated."

Footage posted on several Russian news outlets on Telegram showed powerful explosions and fires over a port area.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in a broadly condemned move in 2014.