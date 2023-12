Iran denies US claim it targeted tanker near India

The Pentagon said that a drone launched from Iran struck a chemical tanker in the Indian ocean

DUBAI (Reuters) – A spokesperson for Iran's foreign ministry on Monday called a US claim that Iran had attacked a chemical ship near India "baseless".

The Pentagon said on Saturday that a drone launched from Iran struck a chemical tanker in the Indian ocean.