Trump says Kamala Harris would be 'better' in White House than Biden

The former president told a conservative radio host: 'I don't think you can have ‘worse' than Biden’

(Web Desk) - Former President Donald Trump suggested that Vice President Kamala Harris would "be better" in the White House than President Joe Biden, he said in an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Hewitt, host of "The Hugh Hewitt Show," asked Trump in the interview if he believed a vote for Biden would be a vote for Harris, likely pointing to concerns about the president's age.

“I think so," Trump responded, later adding that he didn't think Biden would make it “to the starting gate.” Trump, 77, is four years younger than Biden, who is 81.

“It seems like he’s locked into her for a lot of reasons," Trump said of Harris.

"He has to choose her" in the current campaign, he added. "I understand."

He said that if Biden doesn't run it "would seem like the Democrats ... have to run her. That’s what all of the professionals like you are saying. I’m not sure that’s correct, but that’s what they’re saying.”



“I think she’d be better than him, actually" in the Oval Office, Trump told Hewitt. "I actually think that. I don’t think you can have worse than him.”