Nowhere safe in Gaza, UN says after Israeli evacuation order

World World Nowhere safe in Gaza, UN says after Israeli evacuation order

Nowhere safe in Gaza, UN says after Israeli evacuation order

Follow on Published On: Sat, 23 Dec 2023 17:28:54 PKT

(AFP) - “The Israeli army just orders people to move into areas where there are ongoing air strikes. No place is safe, nowhere to go”, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said after Israel’s latest evacuation order for civilians in the central Gaza Strip.

“People in Gaza are people. They are not pieces on a checkerboard — many have already been displaced several times,” Thomas White, Gaza director for the UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, wrote on social media.

In the evacuation order issued, the Israeli army instructed residents in the Bureij refugee camp and surrounding areas to “leave immediately for their own security” and head towards Deir al-Balah city further south.