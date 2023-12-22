Live Reporting

Israel intensifies Gaza strikes, Hamas fires rockets amid truce talks

Breaking: Russia threatens to sever ties if US confiscates its assets

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia may sever diplomatic ties with the United States if Washington confiscates Russian assets frozen over the Ukrainian conflict, the Interfax news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Friday.

The United States "must not act under an illusion... that Russia is clinging with both hands to diplomatic relations with that country," Ryabkov said.
 

