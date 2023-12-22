Breaking: Russia threatens to sever ties if US confiscates its assets

The United States "must not act under an illusion...that Russia is clinging to diplomatic relations"

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia may sever diplomatic ties with the United States if Washington confiscates Russian assets frozen over the Ukrainian conflict, the Interfax news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Friday.

The United States "must not act under an illusion... that Russia is clinging with both hands to diplomatic relations with that country," Ryabkov said.

