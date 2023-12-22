Live Reporting

Gaza Unrest

Israel intensifies Gaza strikes, Hamas fires rockets amid truce talks

Gaza Unrest
In-focus

Hong Kong court rejects bid to drop sedition charge against Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong court rejects bid to drop sedition charge against Jimmy Lai

World

Lai also faces two charges under a China-imposed law of conspiring to collude with foreign forces

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

HONG KONG (Reuters) – A Hong Kong court on Friday rejected a bid by the legal team for pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai to have sedition charge against him dropped, in a closely watched national security trial.

Lai, 76, the founder of now-shuttered pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, was charged with conspiracy to publish seditious publications under a colonial-era sedition law.

Lai also faces two charges under a China-imposed national security law of conspiring to collude with foreign forces, which could see him jailed for life.

Lai has pleaded not guilty to all charges.  

Related Topics
International



Advertisement

Related News