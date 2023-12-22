Hong Kong court rejects bid to drop sedition charge against Jimmy Lai

HONG KONG (Reuters) – A Hong Kong court on Friday rejected a bid by the legal team for pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai to have sedition charge against him dropped, in a closely watched national security trial.

Lai, 76, the founder of now-shuttered pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, was charged with conspiracy to publish seditious publications under a colonial-era sedition law.

Lai also faces two charges under a China-imposed national security law of conspiring to collude with foreign forces, which could see him jailed for life.

Lai has pleaded not guilty to all charges.