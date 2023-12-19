US urges Israel to do more to protect civilians in fight against Hamas

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday that Washington's support for Israel was "unshakable" but he urged its ally to do more to protect civilians as its war against Hamas brought yet more death and destruction to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Lloyd, speaking during a visit to Israel, said Hamas was a "fanatical terrorist group" which should never again be able to make attacks on Israel from Gaza.

His visit came amid growing concern from foreign governments and international organisations over the death toll among civilians in Gaza from Israeli bombardments as well as rising hunger and destitution.

Israel's defence minister said on Monday they will gradually transition to the next phase of its operations in Gaza in which the local population would likely be able to first return to the north of the coastal strip.

"I can tell you that soon we will be able to distinguish between different areas in Gaza," Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said in a joint news conference with his US counterpart Austin in Tel Aviv.

"In every area where we achieve our mission we will be able to transition gradually to the next phase and start working on bringing back the local population," Gallant said. "That means that it can be achieved maybe sooner in the north rather than in the south."

Austin said that he was not in Israel to dictate any timeline or terms for Israel's military campaign, but he did discuss making the transition to lower-intensity operations.

"That doesn't signal an end to the operation. It sometimes means that you're being more precise, you're being more focused on a specific target set," he said.

The Gaza health ministry said on Monday that 19,453 Palestinians had been killed and 52,286 wounded in the Israeli assault on the Hamas-ruled enclave in more than two months of warfare.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to achieve total victory over Hamas, who killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages in the surprise Oct 7 raid into Israel that triggered the war, according to Israeli tallies.

Austin told a news conference in Tel Aviv he had discussed with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant how to reduce harm to civilians trapped in the battlefield. They also talked about a transition from major combat to a lower-intensity conflict.

"In any campaign, there will be phases," Austin said. "We will also continue to urge the protection of civilians during conflict and to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza," Austin said.

While the United States provides Israel with weapons and diplomatic support, it has recently hardened its tone towards Netanyahu's government. Last week President Joe Biden said Israel risked losing international support because of what he called its "indiscriminate" bombing.

Austin, however, offered reassurance on Monday, saying: "American support for Israel security is unshakable. Israel is not alone."

DEATHS MOUNT

In unrelenting Israeli bombardments, 90 Palestinians died in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza on Sunday, according to the Gaza health ministry. Hamas Aqsa radio reported an attack on Gaza's main hospital, Al Shifa.

In Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, medics said 12 Palestinians had been killed and dozens wounded, while in Rafah in the south, an Israeli air strike on a house left at least four people dead.

An Israeli tank shell hit the maternity building inside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, killing a 13-year-old girl who had lost a leg in a previous hit, the Gaza health ministry said.

On the Israeli side, the military released the names of four more soldiers killed in combat in Gaza, making it 126 dead in the strip since its ground invasion began in late October.

Residents reported gunfire between Israeli soldiers and Hamas fighters in various spots up and down narrow Gaza, with the militants saying they had launched a series of attacks.

Father-of-four Raed, 45, who has moved his family twice, said Gazans were exhausted trying to stay alive.

"Money has lost its value, most of the items are not available. We rose from our beds after surviving a night of bombardment to tour the streets searching for food, we got tired," he said in the Rafah area. "We want peace, truce, ceasefire, whatever they call it, but please stop the war."

Heightened violence also continued in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli army raid on the Faraa refugee camp, the Palestinian health ministry said on Monday.

Austin said he had discussed the need for urgent action to stabilize the West Bank, and that attacks by Jewish settlers against Palestinians there must stop.

HOSTAGE KILLINGS SHAKE ISRAEL

Two US officials told Reuters that CIA chief Bill Burns would meet Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the head of Israel's Mossad spy agency in Warsaw on Monday to discuss a potential new deal to secure the release of the Israeli hostages. Qatar has been trying to mediate in the conflict.

But Hamas official Osama Hamdan, speaking in Beirut, said that while the group was open to initiatives from Qatar and Egypt on a hostage exchange, any negotiations were off the table until Israel stops its war on Gaza.

In Israel, consternation rumbled over last week's mistaken killing of three hostages in Gaza by Israeli forces, even though they had been holding up a white flag.

Avi Shamriz, father of slain hostage Alon Shamriz, said the three had done everything right to protect themselves and demanded to see footage of the incident.

"They took their shirts off. They waved a white flag. They marched in daylight in the middle of the street, not in hiding. And they yelled for help. But our army doesn't know how to observe open-fire regulations," he told Army Radio.

Shamriz said he recognised his son's handwriting on a white cloth saying "Help" in Hebrew and called the deaths an execution. A military official has acknowledged the incident went against the army's rules of engagement.

