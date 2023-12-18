Violent storm kills at least 14 in Argentina

The storm packing winds clocked at up to 150 km/h blew roof of sports complex injuring another 14

(AFP) – A powerful storm packing heavy rain and fierce winds killed at least 14 people in Argentina and two more in Uruguay, authorities said Sunday.

The storm packing winds clocked at up to 150 kilometers per hour (93 mph) caused the roof of a sports facility to collapse during a roller skating competition on Saturday night in the city of Bahia Blanca, officials said.

Another 14 people were injured in that incident, city official said.

Argentine President Javier Milei traveled on Sunday to Bahia Blanca with several ministers to coordinate aid efforts.

The storm claimed a 14th life in Argentina when a falling tree branch killed a woman in the town of Moreno, 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Buenos Aires.

In Uruguay at least two people died in the wee hours of Sunday as the storm knocked down trees and tore off roofs, the national weather institute said.