At least 61 migrants, including women and children, drown after shipwreck off Libya, IOM says
World
The organisation quoted survivors as saying the boat, carrying around 86 people, departed Zwara city
CAIRO (Reuters) – Sixty-one migrants, including women and children, drowned following a "tragic" shipwreck off Libya, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Libya said on social media platform X on Saturday.
The organisation quoted survivors as saying the boat, carrying around 86 people, departed the Libyan city of Zwara.