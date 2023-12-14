One killed in Russian drone and missile attack on southern Ukraine - Kyiv

The death was in an overnight missile strike on Kherson region which destroyed a medical facility

KYIV (Reuters) – Russia launched 42 drones and six missiles at regions in southern Ukraine overnight, killing one civilian and damaging grain warehouses near the River Danube, Ukrainian officials said on Thursday.

The death was in an overnight missile strike on the Kherson region which destroyed a medical facility, a private house and a garage, emergency services said.

Ukraine's air force said 41 of the 42 Shahed-136/131 attack drones fired overnight had been shot down, the majority of them in the Odesa region.

Wreckage from the downed drones damaged more than a dozen buildings in the Black Sea port city of Odesa and injured 11 civilians, including three children, the military said.

"After the shelling of Odesa was completed, the drones travelled to the Danube area, damaging warehouses, which also contained grain," Odesa region governor Oleh Kiper told Ukrainian television.

Ukraine operates several small ports on the Danube. The Ukrainian military said Russia had attacked port infrastructure in the Danube region, and that debris had damaged the warehouses of two grain storage facilities.

Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has been attacking targets with drones and missiles on an almost nightly basis in recent weeks.