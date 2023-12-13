Italy could veto deal on EU stability pact rules: Meloni

The bloc's Stability and Growth pact was suspended in 2020 due to COVID-19

ROME (Reuters) - Italy could use its veto to prevent the adoption of the European Union's new fiscal rules, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday.

The bloc's Stability and Growth pact was suspended in 2020 due to COVID-19 and is due to return in an amended version next year, with Italy pushing to make it more lenient as opposed to demands from other members to enforce tough discipline.

"I am not ruling out any of the options, I think we have to assess what is best for Italy. Knowing that if no solution is found if no agreement is reached we will go back to the previous parameters," Meloni said before parliament referring to the veto power.