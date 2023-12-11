Thousands march in Europe in the latest rallies against antisemitism stoked by the war in Gaza

World World Thousands march in Europe in the latest rallies against antisemitism stoked by the war in Gaza

Thousands march in Europe in the latest rallies against antisemitism stoked by the war in Gaza

Follow on Published On: Mon, 11 Dec 2023 22:19:22 PKT

BRUSSELS (AP) — Thousands of people marched in the Belgian and German capitals on Sunday to protest soaring antisemitism since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The demonstrations in Brussels and Berlin were the latest in a series of rallies in European capitals that have expressed support for Jewish communities. Previous marches in Paris and in London drew tens of thousands of people. There have also been many pro-Palestinian rallies, often drawing large crowds.

Marchers at the Brussels rally held up signs reading “You don’t have to be Jewish to march against antisemitism,” “antisemitism kills” and other slogans. Police said at least 4,000 people attended.