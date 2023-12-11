Polish tribunal rules court reform needed to obtain EU funds is unconstitutional

World World Polish tribunal rules court reform needed to obtain EU funds is unconstitutional

Polish tribunal rules court reform needed to obtain EU funds is unconstitutional

Follow on Published On: Mon, 11 Dec 2023 22:00:28 PKT

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's Constitutional Tribunal said on Monday that judicial reform legislation the country needed to pass to access European Union funds was unconstitutional, complicating a new government's plan to mend relations with Brussels.

Brussels has withheld billion of euros in COVID-19 recovery funds in a disagreement over Poland's rule of law, and has required reform on issues such as judicial independence and green energy before giving Warsaw the cash.