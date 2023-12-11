Polish tribunal rules court reform needed to obtain EU funds is unconstitutional
WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's Constitutional Tribunal said on Monday that judicial reform legislation the country needed to pass to access European Union funds was unconstitutional, complicating a new government's plan to mend relations with Brussels.
Brussels has withheld billion of euros in COVID-19 recovery funds in a disagreement over Poland's rule of law, and has required reform on issues such as judicial independence and green energy before giving Warsaw the cash.