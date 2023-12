US should also be held responsible for Israeli attacks on Gaza - Palestinian PM

Shtayyeh was speaking at the Doha Forum conference in Qatar

DOHA (Reuters) – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Sunday the United States should also be held responsible for Israeli attacks on Gaza and the loss of Palestinian lives.

