Young doctor takes her life over dowry dispute

Follow on Published On: Thu, 07 Dec 2023 20:22:17 PKT

KERALA (Web Desk) – In an incident in Kerala, 26-year-old Dr Shahana’s dreams of a blissful marriage turned into a nightmare, leading her to take her own life.

The once joyous occasion for her wedding took a dark turn when her boyfriend ‘s family demanded an exorbitant dowry of 150 tolas of gold, 15 acres of land and a BMW car.

The disagreement over dowry issue escalated to the point where the marriage was called off, leaving Dr Shahana devastated.

Living with her mother and two siblings after her father’s passing two years ago, Shahana found herself grappling with rejection and despair.

In tragic turn of events, Dr Shahana left a poignant note beside her body, expressing her profound disappointment with a world seemingly driven solely by material wealth.

The note hauntingly stated, “everyone wants only money and wealth.”

The police have registered a case against Dr Shahan’s boyfriend under anti dowry and incitement to suicide laws.

The grieving family and community are left to contemplate the cost of social expectations and material demands on the lives of young individuals pursuing love and happiness.

