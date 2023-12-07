Iftar, a cultural heritage: Unesco

(Web Desk) - Unesco has included Iftar, the meal marking the end of daily fasting for Muslims, on its list of intangible cultural heritage.

Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan jointly submitted the sociocultural tradition for recognition.

Although rooted in religious practice, Iftar reflects Muslim culture globally, fostering community ties and promoting charity.

Recognised by the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, Iftar is a centuries-old tradition observed worldwide, highlighting resilience and patience through fasting.

The meal, taken at sunset, includes prayers and various ceremonies, with diverse recipes reflecting cultural variations.

Family elders pass down knowledge, and governmental entities, NGOs, and media support Iftar to promote kindness and compassion.