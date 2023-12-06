Iran sends up rocket with test living capsule

Ten years ago Iran announced it had sent two monkeys into space and brought them back

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran sent up a rocket with a test living space capsule on Wednesday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, as the country pressed on with plans to send astronauts into space.

The announcement came 10 years after Iran announced it had sent two live monkeys into space and brought them back safely.

The capsule reached an altitude of 130 km (80 miles) on Wednesday, the report said.

