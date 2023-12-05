Man suspected of killing 4, including a 1-year-old, at a Dallas home kills self during police chase

World World Man suspected of killing 4, including a 1-year-old, at a Dallas home kills self during police chase

Man suspected of killing 4, including a 1-year-old, at a Dallas home kills self during police chase

Follow on Published On: Tue, 05 Dec 2023 18:09:26 PKT

DALLAS (AP) — A man suspected of killing four people, including a 1-year-old boy, and injuring a 15-year-old girl in a shooting at a Dallas home fatally shot himself during a chase with law enforcement several hours later, authorities said Monday.

Byron Carrillo, 21, fled the home after the shooting late Sunday afternoon and then stole a vehicle, authorities said. About four hours later, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one the suspect was driving on Interstate 35 in Austin, about 200 (321 kilometers) south of Dallas, and tried to pull him over, DPS said.

As Carrillo tried to evade the trooper, he hit a concrete barrier and crashed after taking an exit, the Department of Public Safety said. He then fled on foot behind a business and shot himself in a parking area, authorities said.

Officers responding to the home in the far southeast area of the city on Sunday found that five people had been shot. Three adults died at the scene; the 1-year-old boy and 15-year-old were taken to a hospital, where the 1-year-old died and the teen was treated and released. Police said there was also a 13-year-old girl inside the home at the time of the shooting but she was not injured.