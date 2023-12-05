On board two ultralight aircrafts, researchers teach migratory birds a safer route

World World On board two ultralight aircrafts, researchers teach migratory birds a safer route

Bald Ibise find it hard to reach its traditional Winter destination in Tuscany due to climate change

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 05 Dec 2023 16:10:13 PKT

With some 600 million birds having disappeared from Europe in the last 40 years, France 24 meant to meet an Austrian team who this year went up in two ultralight aircraft to teach Northern Bald Ibises a new, safer migration route. The species is finding it harder and harder to reach its traditional Winter destination in Tuscany due to climate change. - Courtesy