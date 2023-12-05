Ukraine says it downs 10 of 17 Russian drones during overnight attacks

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine's military shot down 10 out of 17 attack drones launched overnight by Russia, Ukrainian authorities said on Tuesday.

The governor of Ukraine's western Lviv region said three drones had struck an unspecified infrastructure target, but damage had been minimal and no casualties had been reported.

Authorities in eastern Ukraine's Kharkiv region said drones had struck private homes and residential buildings, among other civilian targets, in at least two different settlements.

It said six S-300 missiles had also been launched at civilian targets in the eastern Donetsk and southern Kherson regions.

Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians in Ukraine, but says the country's energy infrastructure is a legitimate military target.

