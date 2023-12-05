Breaking: Britain to conduct surveillance flights over Israel and Gaza

"The aircraft will be unarmed, will not have a combat role, and will be tasked to locate hostages"

Tue, 05 Dec 2023 14:36:15 PKT

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain's Ministry of Defence will conduct surveillance flights over the Eastern Mediterranean, including operating in the airspace over Israel and Gaza, the government confirmed on Tuesday.

The aircraft will be unarmed, will not have a combat role, and will be tasked solely to locate hostages, the government said, adding that only information relating to hostage rescue will be passed to the relevant authorities responsible for hostage rescue.

