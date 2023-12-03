Snow grounds dozens of flights at Amsterdam airport

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dozens of flights to and from Amsterdam Schiphol airport were cancelled on Sunday due to snowfall expected to reach the Netherlands in the afternoon.

Schiphol's website around midday indicated almost 150 incoming and outgoing flights had been cancelled. Dutch airline KLM, the airport's main user, told Dutch news agency ANP it had scrapped 65 European flights in the afternoon and evening.