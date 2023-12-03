700 Palestinians killed in Gaza in last 24 hours: govt

World World 700 Palestinians killed in Gaza in last 24 hours: govt

700 Palestinians killed in Gaza in last 24 hours: govt

Follow on Published On: Sun, 03 Dec 2023 17:03:52 PKT

(Web Desk) – The director general of the Government Media Office in Gaza has told the foreign media that more than 700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza during the last 24 hours.

He added that over 1.5 million people have also been displaced in the Gaza Strip.

Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza amid international calls for ceasefire

Israel launched hundreds of strikes on Saturday evening and Sunday on what it referred to as "Hamas infrastructure targets", reports FRANCE 24's Luke Shrago from Tel Aviv.

Israeli forces said they have hit tunnels, command posts and warehouses holding ammunition as they widen their offensive into southern Gaza. Hamas authorities, as a result, have started to update their death tolls.

These latest strikes come as worldwide pressure continues to mount, with international negotiators trying to reintroduce a pause in the fighting. A renewed pause is looking unlikely, reports Shrago, as Hamas and Israel are blaming each other for the collapse of their seven-day ceasefire, with both saying the other didn't fulfill the terms of the truce.

Pope deplores end of Israeli-Hamas truce, calls for new ceasefire

Pope Francis on Sunday said it was "painful" to see that the truce between Israel and Hamas had been broken and called on all parties involved to reach a new ceasefire agreement as soon as possible.

He also said he was thinking about the people still being held hostage in Gaza and the lack of basic necessities in the Palestinian territory.

Francis, who is suffering from a lung inflammation, had his words read by an aide during his Sunday Angelus message, which he delivered indoors from his Vatican residence rather than by a window overlooking St. Peter's Square.

