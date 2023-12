Breaking: Seven killed in Israeli raid on house in southern Gaza - Hamas-led interior ministry

Several others were injured in an Israeli raid on a house east of Rafah city in southern Gaza

Published On: Sun, 03 Dec 2023 10:03:08 PKT

(Reuters) – Seven Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli raid on a house east of Rafah city in southern Gaza, the Hamas-led interior ministry said on Sunday.

