Paris attack leaves one dead, another injured

The assailant had been arrested

Published On: Sun, 03 Dec 2023 04:25:21 PKT

(Web Desk) - One person has died and another has been injured in an attack on a street in central Paris.

France's Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said an attacker had targeted passers-by around the Quai de Grenelle, which is close to the Eiffel Tower.

He added that the assailant had been arrested and the injured person was being treated by emergency services.

Citing a police source, AFP news agency described the incident as a stabbing attack.

A police operation is ongoing around the Bir-Hakeim metro station, and authorities have urged people to avoid the area.

