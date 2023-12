Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Kepulauan Babar, Indonesia

Sat, 02 Dec 2023 20:35:31 PKT

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck near Kepulauan Babar region in Indonesia on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 138 km (85.75 miles), EMSC said.