Iran says two revolutionary guards killed in Israeli attack in Syria - state media

Sat, 02 Dec 2023 17:40:25 PKT

DUBAI (Reuters) - Two Iranian Revolutionary Guards members who served as military advisers in Syria have been killed in an Israeli attack, Iranian state media reported on Saturday, in the first reported Iranian casualties during the ongoing war in Gaza.

A Revolutionary Guards statement did not give details of the attack. Syria earlier said its air defences repelled an Israeli rocket attack against targets in the vicinity of Damascus early on Saturday.