US to announce $3bn into green climate fund at COP28

The fund, which was created in 2010, is the largest international fund dedicated to climate action

Sat, 02 Dec 2023 12:12:13 PKT

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United States will announce a $3 billion contribution to the Green Climate Fund, sources familiar with matter said on Saturday.

The fund, which was created in 2010, is the largest international fund dedicated to climate action and has over $20 billion in pledges.

The latest pledge would be additional to another $2 billion previously delivered by the United States to the fund.

The pledge will be announced later on Saturday by Vice President Kamala Harris at the U.N. climate summit in Dubai.

Harris, who is representing the United States at COP28 in place of President Joe Biden, is part of a U.S. delegation that also includes climate envoy John Kerry and dozens of senior officials.