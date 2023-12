Breaking: 14 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since truce expired - health ministry

GAZA (Reuters) - Fourteen Palestinians were killed and dozens more were injured in Israeli strikes during the first two hours since the truce in Gaza expired, Ashraf Al-Qidra, the spokesman for Gaza's health ministry said on Friday, according to the ministry's telegram account.

Most of those killed were women and children, he added.