Breaking: Palestinian media say Israel strikes area in Northern Gaza, Jerusalem claims Hamas violated truce

In the hour before truce was set to end, Palestinian media reported explosions and gunfire in Gaza

Fri, 01 Dec 2023 10:40:32 PKT

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – A temporary truce between Israel and Gaza's Hamas that was due to end at 7 am (0500 GMT) on Friday has expired, with neither side announcing a deal to extend it.

In the hour before the truce was set to end, Israel said it intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza and Hamas-affiliated media reported sounds of explosions and gunfire in the Palestinian enclave.

On the other hand, Palestinian media reported explosions and gunfire in Northern Gaza.

The seven-day pause, which began on Nov. 24 and was extended twice, had allowed for the exchange of dozens of hostages held in Gaza for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and facilitated the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave.

