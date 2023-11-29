French justice minister found not guilty in conflict of interest trial
World
French justice minister found not guilty in conflict of interest trial
PARIS (Reuters) - A special tribunal on Wednesday ruled that French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti did not abuse his position to settle scores with magistrates and prosecutors with whom he had sparred during his career as a top lawyer.
The case was being heard by the Cour de Justice de la Republique, a judicial body created in 1993 to deal with suspected offences committed by members of the government during the exercise of their powers.
Dupond-Moretti has remained in office during the investigation and trial but a guilty verdict would have put pressure on President Emmanuel Macron, who swept to power in 2017 promising to clean up politics, to fire his minister.
Dupond-Moretti denies wrongdoing.