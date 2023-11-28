Breaking: Israeli shell hits southern Lebanon following truce extension - state media

World World Breaking: Israeli shell hits southern Lebanon following truce extension - state media

The truce did not formally include Lebanon but cross-border shelling halted after it was enforced

Follow on Published On: Tue, 28 Nov 2023 14:22:46 PKT

BEIRUT (Reuters) – An Israeli shell hit near the southern Lebanese town of Aita al-Shaab on Tuesday morning, according to Lebanon's state news agency, hours after a truce between Israel and Hamas was extended.

The truce did not formally include Lebanon, but weeks of cross-border shelling between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, had come to a halt when the truce first came into force last Friday.

