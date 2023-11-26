Cargo ship sinks off Greek island, 13 crew members missing

The Comoros-flagged ship issued a distress call early on Sunday, the Greek coast guard said

ATHENS (Reuters) – Thirteen crew members of a cargo ship were missing after the vessel sank off the Greek island of Lesbos, the Greek coast guard said on Sunday.

The Comoros-flagged ship had 14 crew members on board, eight of them Egyptians and the rest Syrian and Indian nationals. It issued a distress call early on Sunday, the Greek coast guard said, amid gale force winds.

The coast guard had so far rescued one person who was airlifted by helicopter.

