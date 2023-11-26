Russia, Ukraine claim downing each other's drones

Russia said Ukrainian drones were shot down over regions including Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia said on Sunday that it had thwarted a major Ukrainian drone attack with at least 20 drones shot down over Russian regions, including Moscow.

Russia's defence ministry said Ukrainian drones were shot down over regions including Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk. One person was injured in Tula when an intercepted drone hit an apartment building, the region's governor Alexei Dyumin said.

"A mass drone attack was attempted overnight," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. Ukrainian drones were shot down in several areas of the Moscow region, Russian officials said.

The Kommersant newspaper said that flights were delayed or cancelled at Moscow's main airports due to the drone attack.

KYIV DESTROYS 8

On the other hand, the air force said Ukrainian military destroyed eight of nine attack drones launched overnight by Russia.

There were no immediate reports of damage or about where the remaining drone had struck.

The attack, which the air force said was launched from the southeast, came a day after what Ukrainian officials said had been Russia's largest drone attack of the war.

Ukraine has warned in recent weeks that Russia will target critical infrastructure in a winter aerial campaign, as it did last year.

