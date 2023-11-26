Four students dead in stampede at concert in India

At least 64 were injured in a stampede at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT)

(Web Desk) - Four students at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) died and at least 64 were injured after a stampede-like situation broke out at the campus during a concert.

Two of the injured are in a critical condition, officials said.

The four students - two girls and two boys - were dead on arrival when brought to a hospital.

Three of the them were second-year engineering students identified as Athul Thampi, Ann Rufta and Sandra Thomas.

The concert, which featured playback singer Nikhita Gandhi, was held at the university's open-air auditorium during a Tech Fest.

A senior police official said that, according to initial reports, due to sudden rain, people who were standing on the side rushed to an area to take shelter from the downpour.

Due to this, the people standing on the steps fell down as people walked over them, the official added.

